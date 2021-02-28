Radhika Madan's personal styling is quite peppy, with lots of floral prints and cute designs. The Angrezi Medium actress certainly knows how to strike a chord with fashion aficionados and her stylist does a fab job in getting her decked up for any occasion. While her promotional style file for Angrezi Medium, a year ago was all things peppy and fun, the girl has returned with a similar mood, the only difference being it's slightly chirpier. Radhika Madan Joins the Viral Binod Meme Trend and it has a Shah Rukh Khan Connection (Watch Video).

Radhika's newest fashion outing is rather cool and trendy. She has paired her red crop top by Pink Porcupines with cool hippy jeans from Only India and matching red heels. With no accessories whatsoever, Madan kept her look simple but funky. With a bit of eye makeup, light pink lips and wavy hair, she was able to exude all the glamorous vibes. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Radhika's newest fashion attempt was a delight for sore eyes. A clear winner from our end! Orange Never Looked So Gorgeous Before! Radhika Madan Stuns in her Monochrome Separates for Angrezi Medium Promotions.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika has quite successfully established her base in Bollywood. Marking her debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, she went to star in Pataakha and later in Angrezi Medium with the late actor, Irrfan Khan. We hope the budding talent in her continues to impress us in future. Until then, let's keep cheering for the fashionista that she is!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).