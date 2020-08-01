We love our festivals dearly! Not just for the break that it offers but also the revelries associated. On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the festival that commemorates the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, dressing up amidst the low key celebrations this year can be fun too! Traditional or ethnic wear like sarees or kurta sets dominate this festival but one can also opt for the cooler and much in vogue neo ethnic ensembles for a fuss-free vibe. Giving the lighter sarees of the wardrobe like chiffons, georgettes, organza and crepe a spin, simple cotton silk sarees too can be incredible with the right accessory, makeup and hair game. We deep-dived into our Bollywood pool of fashionable looks to pick up one vibe each befitting the traditional style for the season. Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra lend us some festive fashion ideas.

Festive fashion has attained an all-encompassing vibe now with attention to detail, minimalist undertones and simple beauty finishing touches. Here's a closer look at their festive offerings.

Katrina Kaif

Printed sarees can look oh-so-stunning, as elucidated by Katrina Kaif in this Anita Dongre number with a simple red bindi, all-natural glam and sleek hair.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan

A simple black yellow cotton silk saree was teamed with a well-cut black blouse, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra

The monotony of mint blue kurta palazzo set by Ekaya Banaras was broken with a yellow dupatta. Juttis, bunched up curls, earrings and subtle glam completed the look.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

A bandhani green suit by Sabyasachi featuring a high neck kurta, palazzo pants and a dupatta were teamed with bold earrings, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

A neo ethnic flared dress by Punit Balana was teamed with wavy hair and subtle glam.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol Devgan

A printed dress by Itr Ho was teamed with earrings from Minerali and wavy hair.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal

A Raw mango brocade silk creation in mint green was perfected with nude glam, bindi and open hair.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Fashion - Kaja; Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Steal a page from the celebrity wardrobe and make wonderful memories this festive season! Here's wishing everyone a fabulous Raksha Bandhan!

