Rakul Preet Singh Gives the Six Yard an Alluring Update With a Lavender-Toned Conceptual Saree by Shehlaa Khan, We Are Dazed!

Rakul Preet Singh in Shehlaa Khan concept saree for Zee Cine Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Punjabi kudi, a former Miss World contestant and a Delhi girl at heart is always a delight. She always finds a way to show us the easier way of imbibing trends through all of her appearances. A stylist’s delight, effortless chic is her thriving style vibe as Rakul regales us with her off-duty style shenanigans. Grasping the vibe of the occasion is a rare forte and she rarely skips a beat. As a former model-turned-actress who has worked predominantly in the Telugu film industry, she has also made her presence felt in Tamil and Kannada movies. The humble saree undergoes a reinterpretation every season and draws us into the fold. This time, we cannot stop crushing on the conceptual sari that’s ruling the roost, making a foray into the celeb wardrobes from the runways. Rakul opted for a conceptual saree by designer Shehlaa Khan as she took to the red carpet of the annual soiree, Zee Cine Awards 2020. Styled by Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian, Rakul's #OOTN involved a contemporary lavender toned saree draped elegantly. What elevated the vibe further was a layered emerald necklace, sleek hair and subtle but glossy glam.

Rakul's glam squad featured makeup artist Salim Sayyed and hairstylist Ashis Bogi. Flaunting the sari with an enviable and well-toned frame to boot, here's a closer look at how Rakul sashayed in a contemporary take on the sari.

Rakul Preet Singh - Saree Chic

A lavender chiffon saree was draped in a modern way teamed with a halter neck blouse. Heels by Steve Madden, necklace by Goenka, rings by Diosa upped her look. Sleek center-parted hair and glossy makeup completed her look.

On the professional front, Rakul was seen in Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao and in Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri with Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Indian 2, a vigilante action thriller directed by S. Shankar and also a sequel to the 1996 film Indian.