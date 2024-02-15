Popular Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer beau, Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa. As per the wedding invite that's now going viral on the internet, the couple will exchange the holy vows on February 21, which will be an intimate gathering with their near and dear ones. While we can't wait to see Rakul get decked up as the prettiest bride, we have a fair idea of her strutting in style in her gorgeous lehengas. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's Fashion Outings Made this Week a Lot More Happening for Us - View Pics.

We bet the De De Pyaar De actress will look like a million bucks in her pretty lehenga cholis designed by different designers. Whether she picks Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, or anyone else remains to be seen. But before that, let's check out a few of her past appearances in different ethnic styles that won our hearts. Previously, we have seen Singh decked up as a bridesmaid or a wedding guest in attendance and each time, she has floored us with her marvellous choices. These appearances are a testament to how gorgeous she will look as Jackky's bride. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her traditional outings, shall we? Rakul Preet Singh Birthday: Eat, Sleep, Slay, Repeat - That's the Mantra That She Swears By!

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for a few years before deciding to take the big step. Here's wishing the lovely couple a very happy married life and a prosperous future ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).