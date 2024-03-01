Rakul Preet Singh had her dream wedding in Goa with actor/producer beau, Jackky Bhagnani. The couple took their holy vows against a beautiful sunset backdrop and left us teary-eyed. Dressed in Tarun Tahiliani ensembles, Rakul looked as dreamy as we predicted and aren't we glad that she decided to be a TT and not a Sabyasachi bride? Rakul joined the likes of actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty who didn't opt for Sabyasachi lehengas for their D-day. Her ensembles were in sync with the modern-day bride and it's time we elaborated on her lookbook. Beauty in Simplicity! Rakul Preet Singh Looks Elegant in Golden Sharara Set (See Pics).

For the mehendi ceremony, Rakul opted for red embroidered separates from the house of Arpita Mehta. The outfit was a choli with a matching dhoti-style lehenga and a jacket that amplified its look further.

Rakul Preet Singh in Anamika Khanna for Mehendi Ceremony

Rakul also ditched wearing a typical yellow-coloured outfit for her haldi ritual. She instead opted for a blue embroidered skirt with a matching choli from the House of Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. The outfit looked radiant and certainly refreshing from the usual yellow ones.

Rakul Preet Singh in Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika for Her Haldi Ceremony

Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding was a multi-day event with Mehendi, Sangeet and the wedding being all the prominent events. Before their wedding festivities, Rakul and Jackky had a sangeet party where she danced her heart out. She wore a beautiful ivory-coloured lehenga choli by Falguni & Shane Peacock for this day and the outfit featured a beautiful cape. Ahead of Her Wedding, Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in an Exquisite Green Mirror Work Sharara Set (See Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh in Falguni & Shane Peacock for Her Sangeet Night

Rakul picked a light pink coloured wedding lehenga for her wedding and it looked so charming, honestly - away and different from your usual reds and maroons. The couple also had an Anand Karaj ceremony where she was decked up in an all-white Tarun Tahiliani ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh in Tarun Tahiliani for Her Anand Karaj Ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh in Tarun Tahiliani Lehenga for Her D-day

So, we hope you have bookmarked Rakul's wedding lookbook for your special day. Afterall, it was filled with all things pretty and nice!

