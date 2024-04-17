Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great reverence to honour the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. On the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, typically in March or April, Ram Navami is marked by elaborate prayers, hymns, and devotional offerings in temples dedicated to Lord Rama. This year. Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17, 2024. As you observe Ram Navami 2024, we have compiled a collection of Bollywood celebrity-inspired saree looks you can try for the day. Ram Navami Prasad Items: Sookhe Kale Channe to Sooji Ka Halwa, 5 Dishes That Can Be Offered As Bhog To Celebrate Hindu Festival.

On Ram Navami, fashion enthusiasts often draw inspiration from celebrities who elegantly adorn sarees, infusing traditional attire with contemporary style. From vibrant silk sarees to intricately embroidered designs, celebrities showcase a diverse array of traditional looks, combining rich colours and luxurious fabrics to embody the spirit of the occasion. Whether it's a classic Kanjeevaram saree featuring temple motifs or a modern take featuring bold patterns and minimalist styling, these celebrity-inspired saree looks on Ram Navami offer a fusion of tradition and glamour, captivating the imagination of fashion enthusiasts seeking to celebrate the festival in style.

1. Deepika Padukone's Traditional Elegance

Deepika Padukone's Instagram showcases her embracing the essence of Ram Navami in a classic bandhej saree paired with intricate jewellery and a sleek bun, exuding timeless grace and sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

2. Kriti Sanon's Gulabo Look

Kirti Sanon's stunning gulabo look with a fusion ensemble combining a chic blouse with a hot pink saree, accessorised with statement jewellery and bold makeup for a fashion-forward look, cannot be missed for Ram Navami 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

3. Alia Bhatt's Ethnic Charm

Alia Bhatt's Instagram captures her radiating ethnic charm in a vibrant yellow saree paired with traditional accessories, offering a perfect blend of elegance and tradition for Ram Navami celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Regal Ensemble

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram showcases her in a beautiful saree, which can be easily carried in the hot weather of April. Paired with minimum jewellery, epitomising grace and sophistication, this attire is fit for Ram Navami festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Gharchola

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's mom's 35-year-old Gharchola is one of the best looks to carry for Ram Navami. Paired with statement accessories and a stylish hairdo, this look is perfect for those looking to make a fashion statement during the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

These celebrity-inspired looks on Instagram offer diverse styles and interpretations, catering to the varied tastes and preferences of fashion enthusiasts celebrating Ram Navami. Whether embracing traditional elegance or experimenting with modern twists, these Bollywood celebrities inspire followers to celebrate the festival with grace, glamour, and a touch of personal flair.

As Ram Navami 2024 is here, let these stunning looks serve as inspiration to elevate your style and embody the spirit of devotion and celebration associated with this auspicious occasion. Wishing everyone a Happy Ram Navami 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).