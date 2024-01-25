As India gears up for its 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the air thrums with excitement and patriotism. The tricolour – saffron, white and green – flutters proudly across the nation, reminding us of the ideals it embodies. What better way to join the festivities than by adorning ourselves in these colours, celebrating not just a day but the very essence of India! So, if you are looking for an ideal outfit for the national holiday, fret not, as we have got you covered. Republic Day Parade 2024: Uttar Pradesh’s Special Tableau Depicting Ram Lalla Idol To Be Showcased on January 26 (Watch Video).

Remember, wearing the shades of tricolour isn't just a fashion statement, it's an act of respect and a tribute to the values that define India. And so, on the same note, let's delve into some inspiring celebrity-inspired style ideas to express your patriotism on this auspicious day. Not to worry, as you'll have many options to pick from. Republic Day Fashion: Allow Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Urvashi Rautela and Kalki Koechlin to Elucidate Tricolour Style!

Slay in Green Saree Like Kiara Advani!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Takes Cues From Alia Bhatt If White Is On Your Mind!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Opt For Vibrant Orange Like Shraddha Kapoor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Perfect Fashionable Ode to the Patriotic Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Go the Elegant Route Like Madhuri Dixit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Tap Floral Trend This Republic Day, Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Rock Zesty Orange Sharara Like Rakul Preet Singh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

As you step out in your dazzling tricolour outfit, inspired by your fave Bollywood divas, remember that you are celebrating not just a day but the vibrant spirit of India itself. So, drape yourself in the colours of the nation, hold your head high and join the symphony of celebration with pride and panache!

