Bollywood's favourite stylist and also producer, Rhea Kapoor, celebrates her birthday on March 5. Her Instagram account is a treasure trove of stunning fashion moments. Known for her impeccable sense of style, Rhea's fashion choices are always on point, making her a true trendsetter in the industry. She has a keen eye for detail and loves experimenting with different styles, patterns, and textures. Rhea's personal style is all about keeping things chic and elegant. Whether it's a casual outfit or a red carpet look, she knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices. Her outfits are always well-coordinated and perfectly tailored, making her look stylish. Rhea Kapoor Hints at Veere Di Wedding 2 With a Cryptic Instagram Story.

One thing that stands out about Rhea's fashion sense is her ability to mix and match different pieces to create unique looks. She's not afraid to experiment with bold prints or eye-catching colours and always manages to pull off even the most daring of outfits with ease. Apart from her fashion choices, Rhea also pays attention to the finer details of her look. Her hair and makeup are always perfectly done, adding an extra touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Her accessories are also carefully chosen, adding a hint of glamour to her outfits. To elaborate more on her style, let's check out a few applause-worthy looks from her Instagram. Rhea Kapoor Shares Stunning Pics From Her Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Hubby Karan Boolani and Pals!

Always Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Ethnic Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Uff... She's Too Much!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Boss Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Sunkissed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Vision in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor is a true fashion icon, and her Instagram account is a testament to her impeccable sense of style. Her love for elegance makes her a trendsetter in the industry, inspiring countless fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).