Diamonds singer Rihanna celebrates her birthday on February 20. Besides being a fabulous singer, Rihanna has been a fashion icon for over a decade now, and her red carpet looks have always been the talk of the town. She has never shied away from experimenting with different styles and has always managed to make a statement with her outfits. From elegant gowns to bold and edgy ensembles, Rihanna has rocked them all with equal panache. One thing that is common in all of her red-carpet looks is her confidence and attitude. She has always carried herself with grace and poise, making even the most daring outfits look effortless. Her sense of style is truly admirable and has inspired millions of her fans worldwide. Ethan Hawke on Switching Seats with Son to Sit Next to Rihanna: 'I've Been Caught Flirting Openly' (View Pic).

Whether it's a glamorous ball gown or a risqué outfit, Rihanna knows how to make heads turn. Her red carpet looks have always been a perfect blend of sophistication and edginess, with a touch of glamour. She has always managed to balance the two elements flawlessly, making her one of the most stylish celebrities in the industry. Over the years, Rihanna's red carpet looks have evolved, but one thing has remained constant - her fearless sense of style. She has always been unapologetically herself, and that is what makes her fashion choices so unique and inspiring. Her red carpet looks are a testament to her creativity, confidence, and individuality. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her admirable red carpet looks. Rihanna Calls Natalie Portman One of Hollywood's 'Hottest Bitches' in Show-Stopping Moment at 2024 Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris (Watch Video).

Red Hot

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Mama!

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters...

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy AF

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Born to Slay

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Casual

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bawsy Vibes

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

