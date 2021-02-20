Rihanna or should we say RiRi celebrates her birthday today and the day should be declared as an international holiday for all her fans. Rihanna is your modern-day icon who's sassy, talented and fearless of course. It's a delight to hear her comebacks and her music is like a melody that should be heard for years to come. Besides amazing us with her vocal skills, Rihanna also makes it a point to stun us with her fashion outings. She's a red carpet darling and certainly knows her way around it. Rihanna in Lavender Two-Piece Lingerie with a HOT Garter Belt Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath!

Rihanna's fashion choices are terrific. From Versace's little black dress to Dior's stunning white gown, the singer sure knows how to grab eyeballs in her #ootds. She loves her statement gowns and that would explain her affinity towards Giambattista Valli's collection. RiRi is a head turner and knows how to stay ahead of her contemporaries. While her fans are waiting for her to drop her new album, we take the opportunity to praise her sartorial attempts. So go ahead and start marvelling. Yo or Hell No: Rihanna Picks a Nanushka Maxi Dress for her Summer Night Outing in Santa Monica.

In Chanel

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giambattista Valli

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giorgio Armani

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rihanna recently made headlines when she reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest in our country. While she faced severe backlash for interfering in India's internal matter, she certainly didn't give a damn about it. Post Rihanna's tweet, several other international celebrities including Swedish environmentalist, Greta Thunberg, reacted to the ongoing protest while highlighting their plight.

Leaving that aside, it's time we let her celebrate her big day and start listening to her songs on loop. Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Have a great one.

