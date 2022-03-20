xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress, Ruby Rose celebrates her birthday on March 20. The Australian model-turned-actress, Rose, became a popular name soon after she bagged a few Hollywood biggies. She also had her own superhero show under her wing before she decided to exit it. While Rose is known for her strong persona, let's not fail to recognise what an amazing dresser she is. With some stellar appearances registered under her name, Ruby Rose has managed to cement her place in the best-dressed Hollywood list. Ruby Rose Finally Opens Up On Her Batwoman Exit; Accuses Peter Roth And Other CW Executives Of Ill-Treatment On The Sets (View Posts).

Right from picking vibrant mustard coloured Prabal Gurung gown for her movie premiere to eclectic red pantsuit for one of the awards ceremonies, Ruby's wardrobe has some of the best pieces that one can ever imagine. We love the way she plays with different silhouettes, picking a new design every time and the way she nails them to the hilt. To match her outfits with that charming and powerful persona of hers can get tricky at times but her stylist does a fab job in getting it right all time, every time. John Wick Actress Ruby Rose Has a Portrait of Lord Hanuman Wearing Nike Shoes at Her Home.

To elaborate more on her choices, let's delve deeper into her closet, one outfit at a time.

In Elie Saab

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Veronica Beard

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Julien Macdonald

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Balmain

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In August Getty Atelier

Ruby Rose (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ruby Rose is a strong name belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking about how she came out as a lesbian at the age of 12, Rose in her interaction with the Guardian said, "I loved being with all the boys, and sort of saw myself as one of the boys ... It took years, but eventually, I came to a place where I went: 'Okay, I think I'm just very androgynous and very in tune with the masculine energy.'"

We hope Rose has a fabulous day and a very exciting year ahead. Happy Birthday, Ruby Rose!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).