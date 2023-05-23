Hardly there's a woman who doesn't want to brag about her collections of six-yard drapes. From time to time, this simple piece of cloth has undergone changes to suit the temperament of modern women. What remains unchanged is women's love for the saree and her passion for experimenting with it. Kangana Ranaut's Midi Dresses That Are Hitting All the Right Chords.

Ruffled sarees, which have found her fan base among the leading bollywood actors, in the last few years, are here to stay. Sometimes, the ruffles feature on the pallu, or the entire hemline and at times the ruffled blouses make the cut along with sarees. From Priyanka Chopra to Mira Rajput, check the tinsel town queens in their favourite ruffled sarees.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 'Citadel' actor one more time brought this ruffled saree in the middle of the conversation as she wore it at Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. Priyanka matched the saree with an off-shoulder blouse.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Saree seems to love her. Kangana Ranaut draped this fun saree like a pro and she channelised her boss vibes into the six yard. Only she can do it!

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor's wife is a fashionista. She wore this pastel blue saree from the collections of Monica and Karishma. Mira teamed it up with a bejewelled blouse.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shilpa Shetty loves to sport ruffled sarees a lot. From vibrant hues, to paste ones, Shilpa experiments with this kind of sarees to cater fashion goals.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kriti Sanon draped herself with a soft version of a ruffled saree. She looks chic and sultry in this look.