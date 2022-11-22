The season of Sagittarius is officially here. The sun sign comes right after Scorpio starts from November 22 till December 21. It is believed that people falling under this zodiac sign are lively, passionate, smart and more philosophical. They love to travel, go on adventurers and are explorers by birth. While they aren't fashionably inclined really, they have a great sense of styling and their appearances usually are top-notch. From casual street style to red carpet, Sagittarians know how to present themselves and strike a chord with fashion admirers all over. Scorpio Season: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anne Hathaway & Other Stylish Scorpios.

Many popular celebs from Hollywood like Nicki Minaj, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jenna Dewan fall under this sun sign and as we said, their fashion appearances are impeccable. And while you may wonder if only female Sagis come under this category, then you're highly mistaken. Male Sagis like Brad Pitt and Jamie Foxx too are amazingly well-dressed when they're asked to. To elaborate more on our favourite Sagis and how fashionable they are, let's have a quick look at their names below. Libra Season: Kim Kardashian, Hina Khan, Zac Efron - A Look at Most Stylish Libras.

Jenna Dewan

Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj

Vanessa Hudgens

Ian Somerhalder

Jamie Foxx

Kim Seok-jin aka Jin

Chrissy Teigen

Scarlett Johansson

So, who's your favourite Sagi after all?

