Popular Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar celebrates her birthday on June 25. Sai has also done a handful of projects in Bollywood namely Mimi, Love Sonia and Hunterrr. She has not been very active in B-town but is signing projects that she's able to resonate with. Sai is quite bold when it comes to her appearance and is not the one who would shy away. Much has been written about her bold outfit choices and how she carries herself with so much confidence, but it's time we discuss her traditional outfits that look equally charming. Exclusive! Sai Tamhankar Wants to Work With THIS Bollywood Actor Next and It’s Not Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh - Watch Video.

From ethnic suits to traditional sarees, Sai's wardrobe is filled with so many beautiful pieces. With her alluring persona and lean frame, Sai manages to nail these designs with so much ease. We have been following Tamhankar closely on Instagram and that's one delightful place to see. Her saree cabinet is loaded with beautiful designs and is a sight for sore eyes. If you love ethnic attires and don't mind them hoarding them in your wardrobe, you should definitely check out her collection once - just for some inspiration. To save you some effort, we have collected a list of sarees and Anarkalis that we are personally fond of. So, let's check that out. Exclusive! Watch How Well Sai Tamhankar Knows These Popular Bollywood Movies’ Dialogues.

Vision in White

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lovely in Yellow

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Charming

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Woman

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Six Yards of Elegance

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Sai Tamhankar!

