Kajol is gearing up for the release of her new movie, Salaam Venky. The movie directed by Revathy also stars Vishal Jethwa. The movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). His death in 2004 sparked a debate about euthanasia, commonly known as mercy killing, in India. The trailer of the movie was extremely emotional but also highlighted all the fine performances that we can expect from this Revathy directorial. Kajol is currently promoting her new release in full swing and her style file for which has our nod of approval. Salaam Venky Movie Review: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's Emotional Drama, Directed by Revathy, Works Only in Parts (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sticking to the theme of the movie, Kajol preferred red attire for most of her promotional appearances. She can be seen wearing a red saree on the film's poster and probably decided to highlight it throughout her film promotions. Right from stunning red sarees to ethnic suits, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress opted for pretty red ensembles to grab our eyeballs. With the help of her stylist, Radhika Mehra, Kajol was able to strut in style throughout her promotional shenanigans. And to sum up her different avatars, we have brought together her different looks, all in one article. So, go ahead and have a look. Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Vishal Jethwa Pose Happily at 'Salaam Venky' Special Screening.

In Kapardara

In Anjul Bhandari

In Raw Mango

In Torani

In Shivan & Narresh

In Label Anushree

In Punit Balana

Salaam Venky directed by Revathy released on December 9, 2022.

