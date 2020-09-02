Salma Hayek turns a year older today and she had a sexy surprise planned for her fans. The Mexican beauty known for her curves and enviable body took to her Instagram account to share a picture in a black monokini and a sarong. Salma's super hot pictures did set our Instagram feeds on fire and made us realise why she was a huge sensation back then. Salma's social media upload was a reminder to her fans about her upcoming birthday and we bet her DM is currently buzzing with all the good wishes and warm greetings. Salma Hayek Birthday Special: Bold, Beautiful and Breathtaking - Some Words that Describe her Fashion Endeavours (View Pics).

"Guess who’s turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation!" she captioned while sharing a sultry picture of hers posing in a black beachwear. The Grown Ups actress further shared a close-up shot of hers where her sunkissed face made us appreciate her flawless skin even more. Salma Hayek Signs First-look Deal With HBO Max.

Check Out Her Pre-Birthday Post

Salma Hayek will be next seen in Marvel's Eternals where she'll share the screen space with Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan. Kumail Nanjiani and others. The movie was scheduled to hit the screens in November 2020 but got delayed after the coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).