Bollywood's own bhaijaan, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27. He is known for his effortless style both on and off-screen. His casual looks in t-shirts and shirts have become iconic, inspiring his fans and boys next door to imitate his fashion sense. Salman Khan's casual style is all about simplicity and comfort. He often opts for basic t-shirts or shirts in neutral colours and he sure likes to promote his own apparel brand, Being Human. He pairs his T-shirts with jeans or chinos, creating a relaxed yet stylish look that is perfect for everyday wear. Salman Khan Roasts Filmfare Awards for Being Biased and Rigged At Their Own Press Conference! (Watch Viral Videos).

What makes Salman Khan's casual style stand out is his ability to accessorise his outfits with just the right amount of bling. He is often seen wearing bracelets, chains, and sunglasses (again from his own brand) that add a touch of personality to his look. His choice of footwear also complements his outfits, ranging from sneakers to boots, depending on the occasion. Salman Khan's casual style is an inspiration for his fans, who look up to him as a fashion icon. His fans try to emulate his style by incorporating his signature looks into their own wardrobes. His style is not just limited to the film industry but also resonates with the commoners who want to look cool and stylish without putting in too much effort. Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.

To elaborate more on his simple styling, let's check out a few pieces from his casual wardrobe.

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan's effortless looks have become iconic and continue to inspire his fans. His style mantra is all about being comfortable in your own skin. We hope the Tiger 3 actor continues to win our hearts with the same fashion mantra for years to come. And we wish him a fabulous and super successful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!

