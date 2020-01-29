Sara Ali Khan Brings Out Springtime Sublime Style in a Tamanna Punjabi Ethnic Suit!

Sara Ali Khan in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan, the millennial is always such a delight! She raised a storm towards the end of 2018 with two back to back films, Kedarnath and Simmba. While her fashion tidings had grabbed the attention of fashion lovers and critics alike, even before her silver screen debut, Sara jumped right into the promotional bandwagon with her one-of-a-kind style game. Last year saw Sara experiment and step out of her comfort zone, pulling off some zany and eclectic styles. She has currently teamed up with Lakshmi Lehr of Style Cell for her style shenanigans. If the Love Aaj Kal photoshoot saw Sara being all pouty and sexy AF then the promotional fervor saw her tap an ethnic style recently. Sara Ali Khan channeled a sublime charm wearing a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor ethnic kurti-skirt ethnic suit. A braided hairdo, subtle makeup, and signature spunk completed her vibe.

Not the one to blindly follow trends, Sara has a spunky approach to fashion and all things modish. She is equally at ease in classy and chic western ensembles as she is in ethnic ones. Additionally, she easily owns unconventional hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics. Here is a closer look at Sara's style.

Sara Ali Khan - Ethnic Delight

It was a floral embroidered and embellished ethnic set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Floral earrings, a half braided wavy hairdo, subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones upped her look. Sara Ali Khan Rocking That Chic Hot Pepper Printed Jumpsuit Is Our Forever Mood!

Sara Ali Khan in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan - Style Cheat Sheet

Give the ubiquitous lehenga-choli a break and opt for the equally stunning style of a kurti- lehenga. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Manish Arora for an Advertisement Shoot.

Sara Ali Khan in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor for Love Aaj Kal promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles is scheduled for release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.