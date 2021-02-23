Sara Ali Khan has always managed to surprise us with her amazing fashion choices. The actress can from casual to glam in no time and is an inspiration for many fashion fanatics. While Sara loves to rock a traditional attire whenever she gets a chance to, she never shies away from showing off her beautiful curves in chic modern outfits. The actress recently had a fun photoshoot for a magazine brand and we are loving the glamorous results that have come out. Sara Ali Khan Workout and Diet: Exercise Regime of The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ Actress That Has Led to Her Transformation.

Sara yet again experimented with her look and was all about the flower power. She chose bold colours and styles for this photoshoot and has of course manage to impress us with her stunning looks. In one of the picture, she can be seen wearing a purple shimmery bralette with a similar-looking bottom. She has paired the ensemble with a purple jacket that has flowers printed all over it. For the makeup, Sara opted for a nude look. Brushed eyebrows, nude eyeshadow, kohl eyes and nude lipstick completed her look.

For another picture, the actress opted for a navy blue bodysuit and knee-high black boots. She added a long floral print longline faux jacket in black colour. She opted for a similar makeup look for this look as well. Another look that Sara opted for a chic top in brick red colour and black bottoms. She paired a leather hand jewellery piece and golden hoops to complete the look. She kept her makeup to the minimal with shimmery brown eyeshadow, dewy base and nude lipstick for this look. Sunny Leone or Sara Ali Khan, Who’s Pretty Marathi Mulgi Look Set Your Heart Racing? Views Pics and Videos.

Take a Look at Her Pictures Here:

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Sara also shared screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan. Sara will now be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. There are also reports that she'll star with Vicky Kaushal in Ashwatthama, an official confirmation of which is awaited.

