Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has gone green in a floor-sweeping ensemble in a new photoshoot. Sara took to Instagram to share photographs and a few clips from the shoot. The 28-year-old actress is seen sporting a lime green-hued gown with a long trail in the pictures. The puffy off-shoulder neckline with a thigh-high slit makes the ensemble unique. Sara Ali Khan Adds a Splash of Springtime Glamour in a Neon Green Off-Shoulder Gown for a Photoshoot (View Pics)

The actress completed her look with minimal make-up, flower-shaped drop earrings, and a neatly tied bun. Instead of a caption, Sara chose to drop a flower bouquet, a leaf and a cabbage emoji.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post

Sara will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra. The actress also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro… In Dino, it queued up for release.

