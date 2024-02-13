Saraswati Puja 2024 Style Guide: 10 Yellow Saree Looks by Bollywood Actresses From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor To Wear on Basant Panchami

Every year, Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring throughout the country. This vibrant festival honours Goddess Saraswati, who represents wisdom, knowledge, music, and the arts. Devotees offer prayers and offerings, often in yellow, symbolising spring, positivity, and good vibes. Communities gather in temples or community centres to celebrate and spread the joy. As Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 approach, we've compiled celebrity-inspired traditional looks for this special occasion. Basant Panchami Fashion: Let Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur & Others Teach You How To Style Yellow in Different Silhouettes (View Pics).
1. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif shines brightly in a beautiful yellow saree and traditional blouse, looking like a goddess herself. She completes her elegant look with bangles, dangling earrings, and a red bindi. Her final look is elegance personified. This attire is perfect for both Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's yellow saree with vibrant embroidery is a fantastic choice for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024. She pairs it with a modern blouse and adds elegance with a pearl choker set. Her braided updo gives a modern twist to this traditional outfit.
3. Shilpa Shetty
Get style inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's fabulous look! She rocks a stunning mango yellow saree adorned with pink flowers and green leaf prints, matched with a white and yellow striped blouse. Completing the look with gold bangles and earrings, her loose hair adds the perfect finishing touch.
4. Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor looks elegant and lovely in her simple yellow saree. The dusty gold gota patti work adds charm to her outfit, paired with a matching round neck sleeveless blouse. With flawless makeup, her look is perfect for both Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.
5. Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy's stunning netted yellow saree is perfect for those who love to keep things fashionable. The saree, embellished with sequins, is paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorises with silver sandals, rings, and red dangling earrings. Her braided hairdo completes the look, ideal for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024.
6. Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor's traditional ensemble is an ideal inspiration for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Her gorgeous yellow saree, with a vibrant pink border, perfectly matches her pink blouse with a tie-up at the back. Karisma looks radiant, pairing it with heels, gold bangles, and a necklace set. Her braided hair adds to the traditional charm of the look.
7. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor goes for a traditional vibe with a classic yellow saree featuring silver gota patti work, paired with a matching blouse. This ensemble is perfect for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Keeping the makeup subtle, she accessorizes with a ring and dangling earrings. The touch of kohl liner adds a hint of drama to her elegant and traditional look.
8. Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet's sheer and flowy yellow saree, adorned with silver vertical sequins, is a wonderful outfit choice for the occasion. This trendy and modern ensemble is perfect for the Basant Panchami 2024 festivities and Saraswati Puja 2024. She completes the look with a matching strappy blouse and silver jewellery.
9. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks stunning in a beautiful yellow sheer saree. Adding a modern twist, she pairs it with a yellow sequinned blouse. Accessorising with silver and emerald jewellery, her ensemble is the perfect inspiration for Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.
10. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon stuns in a vibrant yellow saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree beautifully blends traditional and modern elements. Pairing it with a playful cold-shoulder blouse with frills adds a trendy touch. She accessorises with a ring and an emerald choker, completing the look with her hair left loose. Basant Panchami Style Guide: These Yellow Outfits From Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Are Perfect for Saraswati Puja.
We hope you find your best pick, whether it's for the Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations or Saraswati Puja 2024. These outfit inspirations from celebrities should help you make a choice. Get ready to shine in style!
