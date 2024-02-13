Saraswati Puja 2024 Style Guide: 10 Yellow Saree Looks by Bollywood Actresses From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor To Wear on Basant Panchami

Every year, Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring throughout the country. This vibrant festival honours Goddess Saraswati, who represents wisdom, knowledge, music, and the arts. Devotees offer prayers and offerings, often in yellow, symbolising spring, positivity, and good vibes. Communities gather in temples or community centres to celebrate and spread the joy. As Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 approach, we've compiled celebrity-inspired traditional looks for this special occasion. Basant Panchami Fashion: Let Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur & Others Teach You How To Style Yellow in Different Silhouettes (View Pics).

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shines brightly in a beautiful yellow saree and traditional blouse, looking like a goddess herself. She completes her elegant look with bangles, dangling earrings, and a red bindi. Her final look is elegance personified. This attire is perfect for both Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's yellow saree with vibrant embroidery is a fantastic choice for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024. She pairs it with a modern blouse and adds elegance with a pearl choker set. Her braided updo gives a modern twist to this traditional outfit.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Get style inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's fabulous look! She rocks a stunning mango yellow saree adorned with pink flowers and green leaf prints, matched with a white and yellow striped blouse. Completing the look with gold bangles and earrings, her loose hair adds the perfect finishing touch.

4. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looks elegant and lovely in her simple yellow saree. The dusty gold gota patti work adds charm to her outfit, paired with a matching round neck sleeveless blouse. With flawless makeup, her look is perfect for both Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.

5. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's stunning netted yellow saree is perfect for those who love to keep things fashionable. The saree, embellished with sequins, is paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorises with silver sandals, rings, and red dangling earrings. Her braided hairdo completes the look, ideal for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024.

6. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's traditional ensemble is an ideal inspiration for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Her gorgeous yellow saree, with a vibrant pink border, perfectly matches her pink blouse with a tie-up at the back. Karisma looks radiant, pairing it with heels, gold bangles, and a necklace set. Her braided hair adds to the traditional charm of the look.

7. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor goes for a traditional vibe with a classic yellow saree featuring silver gota patti work, paired with a matching blouse. This ensemble is perfect for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Keeping the makeup subtle, she accessorizes with a ring and dangling earrings. The touch of kohl liner adds a hint of drama to her elegant and traditional look.