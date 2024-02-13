Saraswati Puja 2024 Style Guide: 10 Yellow Saree Looks by Bollywood Actresses From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor To Wear on Basant Panchami

Seeking outfit inspiration for your Basant Panchami 2024 festivities and Saraswati Puja 2024? Look no further than our Bollywood celebrities for the perfect inspiration. Embracing the traditional hue of yellow, we've curated a collection of divas and their stunning yellow outfits for inspiration.

  • Videos
    Basant Panchami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings And Quotes To Celebrate Saraswati Puja Basant Panchami 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings And Quotes To Celebrate Saraswati Puja
    • Close
    Search

    Saraswati Puja 2024 Style Guide: 10 Yellow Saree Looks by Bollywood Actresses From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor To Wear on Basant Panchami

    Seeking outfit inspiration for your Basant Panchami 2024 festivities and Saraswati Puja 2024? Look no further than our Bollywood celebrities for the perfect inspiration. Embracing the traditional hue of yellow, we've curated a collection of divas and their stunning yellow outfits for inspiration.

    Fashion Nimmi Mathai| Feb 13, 2024 12:43 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Saraswati Puja 2024 Style Guide: 10 Yellow Saree Looks by Bollywood Actresses From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor To Wear on Basant Panchami
    Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 Celebrity Outfit Inspirations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Every year, Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring throughout the country. This vibrant festival honours Goddess Saraswati, who represents wisdom, knowledge, music, and the arts. Devotees offer prayers and offerings, often in yellow, symbolising spring, positivity, and good vibes. Communities gather in temples or community centres to celebrate and spread the joy. As Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 approach, we've compiled celebrity-inspired traditional looks for this special occasion. Basant Panchami Fashion: Let Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur & Others Teach You How To Style Yellow in Different Silhouettes (View Pics).

    1. Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif shines brightly in a beautiful yellow saree and traditional blouse, looking like a goddess herself. She completes her elegant look with bangles, dangling earrings, and a red bindi. Her final look is elegance personified. This attire is perfect for both Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    2. Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's yellow saree with vibrant embroidery is a fantastic choice for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024. She pairs it with a modern blouse and adds elegance with a pearl choker set. Her braided updo gives a modern twist to this traditional outfit.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

    3. Shilpa Shetty

    Get style inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's fabulous look! She rocks a stunning mango yellow saree adorned with pink flowers and green leaf prints, matched with a white and yellow striped blouse. Completing the look with gold bangles and earrings, her loose hair adds the perfect finishing touch.

    4. Vaani Kapoor

    Vaani Kapoor looks elegant and lovely in her simple yellow saree. The dusty gold gota patti work adds charm to her outfit, paired with a matching round neck sleeveless blouse. With flawless makeup, her look is perfect for both Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

    5. Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy's stunning netted yellow saree is perfect for those who love to keep things fashionable. The saree, embellished with sequins, is paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorises with silver sandals, rings, and red dangling earrings. Her braided hairdo completes the look, ideal for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    6. Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor's traditional ensemble is an ideal inspiration for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Her gorgeous yellow saree, with a vibrant pink border, perfectly matches her pink blouse with a tie-up at the back. Karisma looks radiant, pairing it with heels, gold bangles, and a necklace set. Her braided hair adds to the traditional charm of the look.

    7. Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor goes for a traditional vibe with a classic yellow saree featuring silver gota patti work, paired with a matching blouse. This ensemble is perfect for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Keeping the makeup subtle, she accessorizes with a ring and dangling earrings. The touch of kohl liner adds a hint of drama to her elegant and traditional look.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    Every year, Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring throughout the country. This vibrant festival honours Goddess Saraswati, who represents wisdom, knowledge, music, and the arts. Devotees offer prayers and offerings, often in yellow, symbolising spring, positivity, and good vibes. Communities gather in temples or community centres to celebrate and spread the joy. As Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 approach, we've compiled celebrity-inspired traditional looks for this special occasion. Basant Panchami Fashion: Let Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur & Others Teach You How To Style Yellow in Different Silhouettes (View Pics).

    1. Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif shines brightly in a beautiful yellow saree and traditional blouse, looking like a goddess herself. She completes her elegant look with bangles, dangling earrings, and a red bindi. Her final look is elegance personified. This attire is perfect for both Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    2. Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's yellow saree with vibrant embroidery is a fantastic choice for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024. She pairs it with a modern blouse and adds elegance with a pearl choker set. Her braided updo gives a modern twist to this traditional outfit.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

    3. Shilpa Shetty

    Get style inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's fabulous look! She rocks a stunning mango yellow saree adorned with pink flowers and green leaf prints, matched with a white and yellow striped blouse. Completing the look with gold bangles and earrings, her loose hair adds the perfect finishing touch.

    4. Vaani Kapoor

    Vaani Kapoor looks elegant and lovely in her simple yellow saree. The dusty gold gota patti work adds charm to her outfit, paired with a matching round neck sleeveless blouse. With flawless makeup, her look is perfect for both Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

    5. Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy's stunning netted yellow saree is perfect for those who love to keep things fashionable. The saree, embellished with sequins, is paired with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorises with silver sandals, rings, and red dangling earrings. Her braided hairdo completes the look, ideal for Basant Panchami 2024 and Saraswati Puja 2024.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

    6. Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor's traditional ensemble is an ideal inspiration for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Her gorgeous yellow saree, with a vibrant pink border, perfectly matches her pink blouse with a tie-up at the back. Karisma looks radiant, pairing it with heels, gold bangles, and a necklace set. Her braided hair adds to the traditional charm of the look.

    7. Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor goes for a traditional vibe with a classic yellow saree featuring silver gota patti work, paired with a matching blouse. This ensemble is perfect for the Saraswati Puja 2024 and Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations. Keeping the makeup subtle, she accessorizes with a ring and dangling earrings. The touch of kohl liner adds a hint of drama to her elegant and traditional look.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

    8. Rakul Preet

    Rakul Preet's sheer and flowy yellow saree, adorned with silver vertical sequins, is a wonderful outfit choice for the occasion. This trendy and modern ensemble is perfect for the Basant Panchami 2024 festivities and Saraswati Puja 2024. She completes the look with a matching strappy blouse and silver jewellery.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    9. Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looks stunning in a beautiful yellow sheer saree. Adding a modern twist, she pairs it with a yellow sequinned blouse. Accessorising with silver and emerald jewellery, her ensemble is the perfect inspiration for Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

    10. Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a vibrant yellow saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree beautifully blends traditional and modern elements. Pairing it with a playful cold-shoulder blouse with frills adds a trendy touch. She accessorises with a ring and an emerald choker, completing the look with her hair left loose. Basant Panchami Style Guide: These Yellow Outfits From Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Are Perfect for Saraswati Puja.

    We hope you find your best pick, whether it's for the Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations or Saraswati Puja 2024. These outfit inspirations from celebrities should help you make a choice. Get ready to shine in style!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Actress Alia Bhatt Actress Ananya Panday Actress Janhvi Kapoor Actress Karisma Kapoor Actress Katrina Kaif Actress Kriti Sanon Actress Mouni Roy Actress Rakul Preet Singh Actress Shilpa Shetty Actress Vaani Kapoor Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt fashion Alia Bhatt Style Ananya Panday Ananya Panday Fashion Ananya Panday Style Basant Panchami Basant Panchami 2024 Basant Panchami 2024 Date Basant Panchami Fashion Festivals And Events How to Perform Saraswati Puja Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor fashion size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;">A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

    8. Rakul Preet

    Rakul Preet's sheer and flowy yellow saree, adorned with silver vertical sequins, is a wonderful outfit choice for the occasion. This trendy and modern ensemble is perfect for the Basant Panchami 2024 festivities and Saraswati Puja 2024. She completes the look with a matching strappy blouse and silver jewellery.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

    9. Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looks stunning in a beautiful yellow sheer saree. Adding a modern twist, she pairs it with a yellow sequinned blouse. Accessorising with silver and emerald jewellery, her ensemble is the perfect inspiration for Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja 2024 celebrations.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

    10. Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a vibrant yellow saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree beautifully blends traditional and modern elements. Pairing it with a playful cold-shoulder blouse with frills adds a trendy touch. She accessorises with a ring and an emerald choker, completing the look with her hair left loose. Basant Panchami Style Guide: These Yellow Outfits From Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Are Perfect for Saraswati Puja.

    We hope you find your best pick, whether it's for the Basant Panchami 2024 celebrations or Saraswati Puja 2024. These outfit inspirations from celebrities should help you make a choice. Get ready to shine in style!

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Actress Alia Bhatt Actress Ananya Panday Actress Janhvi Kapoor Actress Karisma Kapoor Actress Katrina Kaif Actress Kriti Sanon Actress Mouni Roy Actress Rakul Preet Singh Actress Shilpa Shetty Actress Vaani Kapoor Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt fashion Alia Bhatt Style Ananya Panday Ananya Panday Fashion Ananya Panday Style Basant Panchami Basant Panchami 2024 Basant Panchami 2024 Date Basant Panchami Fashion Festivals And Events How to Perform Saraswati Puja Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor fashion Janhvi Kapoor style Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Fashion Karisma Kapoor style Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif fashion Katrina Kaif Style Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon fashion Kriti Sanon style Mouni Roy Mouni Roy fashion Mouni Roy style Rakul Preet Fashion Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Style Saraswati Puja Saraswati Puja 2024 Saraswati Puja 2024 Date Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty fashion Shilpa Shetty style Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Fashion Vaani Kapoor Style
    You might also like
    Happy Kiss Day 2024 Romantic Messages: Quotes, WhatsApp Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Facebook Status To Kick Off Valentine's Day Celebrations
    Festivals & Events

    Happy Kiss Day 2024 Romantic Messages: Quotes, WhatsApp Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Facebook Status To Kick Off Valentine's Day Celebrations
    Janhvi Kapoor style Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Fashion Karisma Kapoor style Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif fashion Katrina Kaif Style Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon fashion Kriti Sanon style Mouni Roy Mouni Roy fashion Mouni Roy style Rakul Preet Fashion Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Style Saraswati Puja Saraswati Puja 2024 Saraswati Puja 2024 Date Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty fashion Shilpa Shetty style Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Fashion Vaani Kapoor Style
    You might also like
    Happy Kiss Day 2024 Romantic Messages: Quotes, WhatsApp Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Facebook Status To Kick Off Valentine's Day Celebrations
    Festivals & Events

    Happy Kiss Day 2024 Romantic Messages: Quotes, WhatsApp Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers and Facebook Status To Kick Off Valentine's Day Celebrations
    Kiss Day 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers and Greetings To Send to Your Valentine on the Most Romantic Day of Valentine's Week
    Festivals & Events

    Kiss Day 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers and Greetings To Send to Your Valentine on the Most Romantic Day of Valentine's Week
    Mwahahaha! Celebrate Kiss Day 2024 With Funny Memes & Jokes Because Laughing Through the Single Life Is Much Easier
    Viral

    Mwahahaha! Celebrate Kiss Day 2024 With Funny Memes & Jokes Because Laughing Through the Single Life Is Much Easier
    Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2024 Wishes in Marathi: Send Happy Ganesh Jayanti Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Ganpati Photos on Magha Shukla Chaturthi
    Festivals & Events

    Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2024 Wishes in Marathi: Send Happy Ganesh Jayanti Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Ganpati Photos on Magha Shukla Chaturthi
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
    50K+ searches
    Scholarship
    20K+ searches
    UEFA Champions League
    20K+ searches
    Azerbaijan
    10K+ searches
    Devdutt Padikkal
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
    50K+ searches
    Scholarship
    20K+ searches
    UEFA Champions League
    20K+ searches
    Azerbaijan
    10K+ searches
    Devdutt Padikkal
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot