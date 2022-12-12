The countdown for New Year 2023 is just around the corner, and most of us are already gripped by the festive season. From carefully planning New Year’s Eve parties to deciding LIT outfits for these fun celebrations, there’s too much to take care of before December 31. Everyone wants to welcome the New Year in style. And what could be better than a saree? Seriously, have you considered wearing the classic six yards of elegance to an NYE celebration? Yes, ladies, ditch those LBDs and jumpsuits and make a dramatic entrance in a gorgeous saree. If you are looking for some stylish saree inspiration, TV actresses Disha Parmar and Sriti Jha are here for you! Christmas 2022: Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kajol's Recent Appearances in Red That Set the Mood for Xmas.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Disha Parmar is one of the best-dressed celebrities in the Indian television industry. She has had her memorable fashion moments, and one such was for ITA Awards, where Disha was adjudged Best Actress for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The 28-year-old actress was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous fully-sequined saree in dusty blue and grey colour. She wore it with a halter-neck blouse in matching colours.

Disha shared a bunch of photos of OOTN from the event; she looked fantastic. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress went full glam with grey-shimmery eyeliners, deep muddy pink lips and a generous amount of blush to make a statement. Disha pulled her hair back for a neat and slick hairstyle to put her statement bling earrings in focus. It also does not drift the attention away from her beautiful silhouette.

Where does one even begin to talk about Sriti Jha’s stunning ‘disco ball’-inspired saree? The Kumkum Bhagya actress’ style is not dictated by a certain type, and this look is proof of it. Sriti recently shared a few posts flaunting this shimmery saree worn with a powder blue blouse with noodle straps and a plunging neckline. We love how she added a classic touch to this contemporary OOTN with a simple stone-embellished necklace, earrings, rings and bracelet. For her HMU, Sriti again stuck to classic cat eye and red lips. Love it.

TBH, we love both the saree looks a lot. They seem event appropriate as well as effortlessly chic. And not to forget hassle-free, which will be the most important factor on December 31 when all one wants to do is dance the night away. So, do your bit, research, take out that saree similar to the one we just discussed and get ready for NYE. Wish you all the best and a very Happy New Year in advance.

