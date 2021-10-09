Sayani Gupta is no stranger to success. The exceptional Bollywood star who has worked in many films has proved she’s superb when it comes to acting. Apart from being an impeccable performer, she is also great in the style department. A blooming fashionista, Sayani is a treat when she decks up. She’s known for her unconventional fashion shenanigans which are all the time perfect. It’s like, she has this style spark that none in the business have. Everytime she makes an appearance, the girl surely turns heads. A Look at Sayani Gupta’s Draped Georgette Gorgeousness!

And as she celebrates her birthday today (October 9), we would like to laud her for always been bold and beautiful. A scroll through her Instagram account and there is an outfit for every mood in her wardrobe. Be it festive six-yards, anytime western wear to over-the-top outfits, her style choices have always made noise. So, on that note, let’s take a look at some of her stylish outings which need your attention now. Sayani Gupta Dripping That Six Yards of Gorgeous Elegance in Green Is a Wardrobe Must-Have Hue!

In Bloni!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Shivan and Narresh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Tanieya Khanuja!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Zara!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Ankita Studio!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Payal Singhal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Bird Walk!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Nikhil Thampi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Ekaya Banaras!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

In Amit GT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best-handpicked styles of the actress from her social media which we love. Having said that, we admire how her fashion is experimental and risqué all day, every day which sets her apart from the rest. Here’s wishing Sayani Gupta a great birthday ahead. Rise and shine, girl!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).