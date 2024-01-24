Winter is already here and it's time to switch up our hairstyles to match the season. The cold weather can be harsh on our hair, making it dry and brittle. But don't worry, you can still look great with these five hairstyles that are perfect for the winter season. After good research and personal experiences, we have curated a list of the top 5 hairstyles that you can flaunt during the cold season. So, without taking any more time, let's get started with it, shall we? Winter Fashion Guide: How Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Others Style Their Sweaters.

1. Messy Bun

The messy bun is a classic hairstyle that's perfect for winter. It's easy to do and looks great with any outfit. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around, and secure it with bobby pins. Pull out a few strands to add some texture and you're good to go.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Low Ponytail

The low ponytail is another easy hairstyle that's perfect for winter. Simply gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Side Braid

A side braid is a great way to add some texture to your hair while keeping it out of your face. Start by parting your hair on one side, then taking a small section from the front and braiding it down to the end. Secure the braid with a band and let the rest of your hair fall naturally. Shanaya Kapoor's Winter Fashion Game Is On Point; Check Out Pics From Her Paris Vacay.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Half-Up, Half-Down

The half-up, half-down hairstyle is a great way to show off your hair while keeping it out of your face. Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a band. You can leave the bottom half straight or curl them for a textured look.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Top Knot

The top knot is a stylish and easy hairstyle that's perfect for winter. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around into a bun. Secure the bun with bobby pins and pull out a few strands to add some texture.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

There you have it, five easy and stylish hairstyles to try this winter season. Whether you're heading to work or out for a night on the town, these hairstyles are sure to make you look great while keeping your hair healthy and protected from the cold weather.

