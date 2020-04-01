Sexy Demi Rose Shares Pic in a Boob-Spilling Deep-Neck Latex Dress with Choker Wishing She Was a 'Superhero' to 'Kick Corona’s A*s'

Sexy Demi Rose Shares Pic in a Boob-Spilling Deep Neck Latex Dress with Choker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Rose has something to share with her followers and it is making us go "sameee!" The curvaceous beauty recently shared an XXX-tra hot picture of her with a caption that is super relatable. The travel queen is extremely popular for her travel pictures especially the ones by the beaches where she flaunts her perfectly curvy figure in string bikinis. However, beauty is currently observing self-quarantine just like the rest of us socially distancing herself from the world. This means travelling is completely off the table, but does that stop her from sharing throwback pictures? Nope! Topless Demi Rose Pic Takes Over Instagram as She Asks Followers to Stay Safe During Coronavirus Outbreak in This XXX-Tra Hot Post!

She shared a picture of herself in a red latex dress that spilt enough boobs to make anyone go crazy. The latex dress also had a pair of sexy gloves and choker to complete the look. As usual, the seXXXy diva gave seductive looks and left her hair loose in hot waves. We believe that it is not a recent pic, but one of those that she shared during valentine. But we ain't complaining! For the makeup she kept the focus on her beautiful eyes and defined eyebrows. Her sexy nude, glossy lips were like a cherry on the pudding. Check out Demi Rose's super Hot pic:

Demi Rose's turned 25 on March, 27 and she made the most amazing post because she was under quarantine. While Demi Rose was glad that she had all the support from her fans and followers she was mad at coronavirus for this. She shared three pictures of herself in a leopard print string bikini displaying a middle finger. The XXX-tra curvaceous Instagram model took to Instagram to say "a big fuck you" to coronavirus.