Kabir Singh actor, Shahid Kapoor, celebrates his birthday on February 25. While we all know he's a fantastic actor and has an amazing screen presence, do y'all know that Kapoor is also a true style icon? He has managed to make a mark in the fashion industry with his impeccable sense of style. Whether on the red carpet or just out and about, he always looks effortlessly cool and on-trend. One of the key factors that make Shahid stand out in the fashion world is his ability to match different styles, creating unique and unexpected looks. He's not afraid to experiment with bold prints, bright colours, and unconventional cuts, which makes him a true trendsetter. 6 Memorable Shahid Kapoor Dialogues Every Fan Would Remember by Heart.

What truly sets Shahid apart from other celebrities is his confidence and charisma. He carries himself with an air of cool nonchalance that makes even the most daring outfits look effortless and chic. Shahid Kapoor is a true fashion inspiration that proves that style is not just about what you wear, but also how you wear it. He's a master of his craft, and there's never a dull moment in his wardrobe. From blazers to traditional designs, this Shaandaar actor has a fabulous wardrobe that's apt for every occasion. To elaborate more on his style file, let's check out some of his coolest looks, shall we? Shahid Kapoor in Friday Flashback: 5 Throwback Indipop Songs That Feature a Young Kabir Singh Star in His Pre-Bollywood Glory (Watch Videos – LatestLY Exclusive).

Daddy Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Eye Candy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Loved His Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Taking Men's Fashion To a New Height

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

How Handsome is He?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

As Mira Rightly Commented - HOT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Fab Wardrobe Truly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Happy Birthday, Shahid Kapoor!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).