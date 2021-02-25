Bollywood's Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today. The actor who's currently the most sought-after actress in the industry currently is carefully picking his next projects but that's not what we discussing today. Today we dedicate ourselves to singing praises for his sartorial appearances. Shahid has always made dapper appearances and his metrosexual persona is always in sync with his exuberant choices. While his appearances are very restricted, Shahid ensures that whenever he does step out, it is noteworthy. Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput Anniversary: 10 Gorgeous Pictures of B-town's Most Loved Couple That Prove It's A Pair Made In Heaven!

Shahid's love for printed jackets cannot be even. More than that, the actor is obsessed with his sports shoes. He has an envious collection and the same is evident in his one too many Instagram uploads. Shahid takes his style shenanigans very seriously and strives to have perfect outings. A dream for any stylist out there, Sasha isn't finicky about his choices and loves to experiment with fusion designs. On his special day today, we take a look at his different fashion choices that have impressed us time and again. Shahid Kapoor's Haider is the 7th Best Hamlet, As Per Popular International Website LitHub; Beats Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam, Kenneth Branagh.

Mr Cool Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Dapper in Ethnic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Printed Suit? Why Not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Loving Three-Piece On Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Man in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

We're Obsessed With His Printed Jackets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Checkered And How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Coming to Shahid's professional life, the actor is awaiting the release of his next, Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu movie with the same name. It revolves around a cricketer who makes a comeback in the national cricket team during his 30s. The film is touted to be very inspiring and Shahid is in love with its script. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release. Jersey will clash with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj during the festival weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).