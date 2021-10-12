Former Dance India Dance winner, Shakti Mohan celebrates her birthday on October 12. One amongst the popular Mohan sisters, Shakti is a well-known choreographer today and also a judge on a dance reality show. From being one of the contestants to judging them, Shakti has certainly come a long way and her journey has been inspiring for so many! While her dancing talent is unmatched, we also personally admire her sartorial skills that are equally masterful. Shakti Mohan Credits Dance Reality Shows as the Reason Behind the Rise in Level of Dance in Movies.

While she's co-judging the dance reality show these days, her appearances in the same have always grabbed our eyeballs. We love the way she presents herself and her choices often win our hearts. Shakti's fashion shenanigans are delightful. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that she's the girl of many talents. Besides shaking her legs, she also loves strutting in style in those ravishing attires that boggle our minds. On Shakti Mohan's birthday today here's applauding her for the brilliant fashion skills that she possesses. Shakti Mohan Has No Plans to Star in Movies, Says ‘I Have No Interest to Get into Acting’.

Shakti's Version of LBD (Little Blue Dress)

Blazer Dress But Make it Funky!

When in Doubt, Wear White

This Navratri, Go Green!

Jumpsuit? Yes Please...

Bling Mode On!

Traditional and Charming, All Rolled Into One!

Shakti's sister, Mukti Mohan is also into dancing and together, they are always on fire. Recently, in their interaction with ANI, the sisters revealed how coordination comes naturally to them. "The bond we share is always complementing each other... Sometimes one person can be dull and the other one quite energetic... but in our case, nothing has ever happened like that. I guess it's in our DNA to be coordinated with each other," Mukti said while praising her lovely sister.

Well, we certainly hope Shakti has a blast on her special day and that she continues to dance her way through our hearts. Happy Birthday!

