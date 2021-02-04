Shehnaaz Gill has been enjoying her time with Badshah while they are shooting for a special song in Kashmir. The two even shared pictures from the beautiful valley while they enjoy the cool weather and work on something interesting. While Badshah did not drop many hints about what the song will look like, Shehnaaz has been sharing little updates about the song with her fans. Today, she posted a series of pictures in a Kashmiri attire and we think it might be her look from the song. Shehnaaz Gill Undergoes Gorgeous Transformation, Says Being Body-Shamed on Bigg Boss 13 Fuelled Her.

Shehnaaz is seen donning a beautiful traditional Kashmiri dress which included an embroided kurta and salwar. The kurta was purple in colour while the bottom was embellished with different sequins and mirrors. Shehnaaz added a beautiful scarf known as Phera to accentuate her look. The phera was made out of cut out of different coloured clothes and had tassels on the hem. Shehnaaz added a beautiful statement cap cut out from the same cloth as the phera. The cap had golden tassels on the hem as well. Both the cap and the phera has elaborate chikankari work in gold as well.

Shehnaaz added jewellery to her outfit as well. She wore a silver belt and added Jiggni and Tikka to her look. Talking about her makeup, Shehnaaz went for a very minimal look. She applied pinkish tint on her cheeks, pink eyeshadow and rosy lipstick to finish her look. Shehnaaz posed with a background of the beautiful Kashmiri valley covered in snow and looked absolutely divine in the pictures. Check out the photos below:

As per a report in Indian Express, the song will also see Badshah making an appearance alongside Shehnaaz. It further elaborates that the music video is expected to release by the end of the month and will be a typical Badshah rap. The song marks Shehnaaz's first collaboration with the rapper. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Gets a Quirky Musical Touch, Courtesy 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate.

Shehnaaz became a huge name after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She did not win the reality show but was a second runner-up and her chemistry with Siddharth Shukla was loved alot. She has been in the news since then for her body transformation, style and work. She has so far featured in music videos of songs like "Shona Shona" "Bhula Dunga" and more. Stay tuned!

