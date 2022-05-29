Actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill looked every inch gorgeous as she shared a picture dressed in all whites. Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz posted a motley of pictures on Instagram dressed in an all-white salwar kameez. "Feeling serene," she wrote alongside the image, where she is seen posing in a car. Shehnaaz Gill Strikes a Pose With Dabboo Ratnani in These Pics Shared by Celebrity Fashion Photographer!

The picture in just an hour got over 2,46,294 likes on the photo-sharing website. On the work front, Shehnaaz is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz Gill Gives Summer Vibes in One-Shouldered Floral Organza Dress, View Pics.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps. However, her look from the film surfaced online last week, where she was seen wearing a saree and sported a gajra on her hair.

