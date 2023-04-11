Shehnaaz Gill stepped out in Mumbai for her shoot today looking absolutely gorgeous. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was seen serving chic style as she opted for a black bodycon dress for her work. Not just this, we also loved how she went high ponytail with regards to her hairdo. It's sleek fashion done right! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Bathukamma: Salman Khan in Mundu Is Highlight of This Telugu Track Featuring Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill in Black Dress:

Last night, Shehnaaz was seen at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event in a fab black couture. During the event, when the host asked her if she ever got nervous while shooting for her Bollywood debut, Salman intervened and said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao." To which, Shehnaaz replied, "Kar gayi." FYI, Shehnaaz rose to fame by appearing on reality show, Bigg Boss.

