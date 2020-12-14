Apart from being an amazing singer, Shehnaaz Gill's fashion game is always on point. The former Bigg Boss contestant is always updated with the latest fashion trends and knows what works best for her. She often takes to her social media handle to share gorgeous pictures of her in new outfits. Today was no different as Gill treated her fans with yet another set of stunning pictures. She wore a black gown by couturier Rocky Star and slayed the photoshoot like a queen. Shehnaaz Gill Undergoes Gorgeous Transformation, Says Being Body-Shamed on Bigg Boss 13 Fuelled Her.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a couple of photo in this Rocky Star gown. It was a signature baroque print embellished gown with sheer cut-outs and front slit in black colour. Shehnaaz paired the look with a pair of gorgeous black heels and ditched wearing any accessories with it. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for red tint for her lips. She left her hair open in curls and posed with utmost confidence for these pictures.

We did some research for you all and tried to find out the price of the dress as well. If you wish to add Shehnaaz’s gorgeous sheer cut dress to your wardrobe, then we have some good news for you. The stunning dress by Rocky Star is worth Rs 65, 999 and is currently on discount. You can shop for it right away!

From the looks of it, we think Shehnaaz Gill is an avid fan of Rocky Star's outfits. Earlier she had shared a few photos in another amazing outfit by the couturier. It was a beautiful floral dress which had an elegant silhouette. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti strap and side pockets that made Shehnaaz look divine. Sidharth Shukla Turns A Year Older Today And Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For The Bigg Boss 13 Winner! Checkout This Video Of SidNaaz.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video titled "Shona Shona". Sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the song featured actor Sidharth Shukla opposite Gill. The hit jodi received immense love for the song and it went to become a chartbuster in no time.

