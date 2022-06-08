Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday on June 8. The Baazigar actress who's known for being fitness conscious and also a yoga lover would surely give all the new actresses in B-town a run for their money. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Shilpa surely knows how to flaunt it to the fullest. With the help of her stylists, Mrs Kundra manages to put together some jaw-dropping looks that are iconic and the best of recent times. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Flaunts Her Toned Body in a Pink Satin Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

Shilpa's personal sense of styling is quite peculiar. She's more into indo-western attires than your usual ones. Her choices in sarees emote the same notion as well. They are a blend of modern designs but with a traditional twist to them. And when it comes to her modern designs, they are all about making her look glamorous and chic. With thigh-high slits, the Shetty girl manages to flaunt her well-toned legs while also dropping some major style bombs on us. Considering Shilpa has tons of reality TV shows under her credit, the frequency of her appearances is slightly more than her peers. And this provides her with ample opportunities to pose and slay!

To mark her 47th birthday this year here's taking a look that some of her finest and our favourite fashion avatars to date! Yo or Hell No? Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Varun Bahl for India's Got Talent.

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Sebastian Gunawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Jean Pierre Khoury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In 431-88

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Aisha Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In Nadine Merabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).