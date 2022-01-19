Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy judging India's Got Talent these days. The actress who replaced Malaika Arora as the judge this season is grabbing every opportunity she can to slay while dropping some major style bombs on us. With the help of her ace stylist, Mohit Rai, Shetty is putting together multiple looks that are chic, hot and super glamorous. Right from Manish Malhotra's sequinned saree to Varun Bahl's couture piece, the Hungama 2 beauty did a fine job in picking the best of the lot.

Shilpa's recent fashion shenanigans included a chic pink bodycon maxi dress from the house of Daska. The outfit had a nice cutout detailing at its waistline which added an extra dose of glamour to it. Shilpa further accessorised it by picking a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps and some finger rings to go with. Coming to her makeup, she looked radiant with blushed cheeks, light red lips, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and a perfectly contoured nose. Her hairdo, though simple, was aptly styled in loose, soft curls. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Flaunts Her New Undercut Buzz Haircut As She Shares a High-Intensity Workout Video – WATCH.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for India's Got Talent

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa's maxi dress was a great match for her. The actress with her toned physique was able to completely justify this outfit and nail it to the hilt. The actress definitely never disappointed us in the fashion category and here's hoping that nothing changes on that front. We look forward to witnessing more such stellar outings by her.

