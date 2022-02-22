Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show picked a vibrant yellow outfit that instantly grabbed our attention. Kundra is back to her business after facing a personal but minor setback and we are seeing her dish out some outfit goals ever since. With the help of her ace stylist, Mohit Rai, Shilpa is able to deliver some ravishing style statements one after another and we can't help but marvel at all of them. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Flaunts Her Toned Body in a Pink Satin Bodycon Dress (View Pics).

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion attire that looked charming. It was a classic yellow outfit with a crop top and a skirt by Nupur Kanoi and it had bandhani print all over it. Mohit kept the rest of her styling simple with no major jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings and bracelets instead. With nude lips, glittery eye shadow, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sequined Cape Saree By Manish Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for The Kapil Sharma Show

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Shilpa isn't much active on the acting front, she's a big part of various reality TV shows. Recently, she was a co-judge on India's Got Talent, where she replaced Malaika Arora due to her other professional commitments. She was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy, Hungama 2 with Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal.

