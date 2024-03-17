Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, recently seen in the film Sukhee, defines fitness and fashion like no one else. On Sunday, the actress took her Instagram and shared pictures of her latest outfit. In the pictures, the actress can be seen rocking the emerald green. Shilpa Shetty Slays in a Green, Show-Stopping Tea-Length Dress, Redefining Fashion Rules and Cementing Her Status As the Ultimate Style Icon (View Pics).

She wore an emerald-coloured outfit paired with a cream-coloured shroud with floral patterns. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for ‘Super Deluxe,’ took to the comments section and lauded Shilpa’s outfit choice. She wrote, “Wow.”

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post

Fans also gave a thundering response to the actress. One fan wrote: “Queen, you always look so good (sic).” Another wrote, “Wow, looking so beautiful gorgeous (sic).” A third wrote, “Gorgeous classy Diva.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie KD - The Devil, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

