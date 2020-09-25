Shiv Panditt, an actor and television host debuted with the critically & commercially successful Hindi film Shaitan in 2011 and ventured into Tamil film industry. He is also the co-owner of the Chandigarh Cubs cricket team in the Box Cricket League (B.C.L.) along with actress Anita Hassanandani. The Nagpur hailing boy was recently seen as the cop Faiz Abu Malik in Khuda Haafiz. Garnering acclaim for the role, Shiv Panditt makes a splash as the cover boy for Fit Look magazine this month. Appearing in a feature titled The Underdog of Bollywood, Shiv Panditt drips sweat and flaunts a lean frame on the cover.

The photoshoot lensed by Akshay Singh was styled by Shiv's wife Ameira Punvani. Here's a closer look at his cover. Khuda Haafiz Song: Vidyut Jammwal's Emotional Track Gets a Refreshing Treatment From Mithoon.

Shiv Panditt - Cover Boy

A back to basics vibe featuring a white tee with denim and belt was accessorized with leather bracelets while working in a wood workshop. Dripping in sweat with pseudo wet hair, Shiv's rugged vibe is unconventional for a cover. Khuda Haafiz Song Jaan Ban Gaye: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi's Old School Romance Will Soothe Your Heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Panditt || 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒛 𝑨𝒃𝒖 𝑴𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒌 (@shivpanditt) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

Khuda Haafiz, set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008 is inspired by true events and follows Sameer Chaudhary, played by Vidyut Jammwal who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. The film released on 14th August on Disney + Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).