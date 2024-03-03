Aashiqui 2 beauty, Shraddha Kapoor, celebrates her birthday on March 3. Besides being a favourite with her fandom and wooing critics with her acting skills, she has also managed to turn heads with her stunning red carpet looks. Known for her impeccable sense of style, she has become a fashion icon for many. Whether it's a glamorous gown or a chic pantsuit, she can make a statement with her fashion choices. One of Shraddha's most notable qualities is her ability to blend traditional Indian elements with modern Western styles effortlessly. Her fusion attire has become a signature look for her. She has showcased her versatility on the red carpet, from gowns with contemporary designs to lehengas with crop tops. ‘Shaadi Kar Lun?’ Shraddha Kapoor’s Witty Caption With a Series of Pics in Desi Attire Will Win Hearts.

Another aspect of Shraddha's red carpet looks that stands out is her love for bold colours. She is often seen in vibrant hues like red, yellow, and green, which complement her radiant personality. When it comes to accessorizing, Shraddha keeps it simple yet elegant. She often goes for statement earrings or a delicate necklace that adds a touch of glamour to her overall look. Her choice of footwear also complements her outfit, be it a pair of classic pumps or strappy sandals. To check out some of her coolest red carpet looks to date, let's have a look at some of her pictures below. Shraddha Kapoor’s Fan Proposes to Her at Airport With Bouquet of Roses! Actress Graciously Accepts and Greets Paps (Watch Video).

Modern-day Princess

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Chic

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-so-Pretty

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Always

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Looks Fun

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor!

