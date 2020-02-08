Shraddha Kapoor is all Things Pretty and Sensuous in her New Photoshoot for Femina India (View Pics)

Shraddha Kapoor for Femina India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor turns the cover girl for Femina India's new edition that describes her as a hot stepper. And with the kind of movies she did last year or the ones in her kitty currently, the girl certainly seems to be a hot property in B-town. Shraddha's last release was Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D which managed to rake in decent numbers at the box office. The actress is now making headlines for her new photoshoot which is making her look stunning beyond words. Shraddha Kapoor Gives You a Splendid Party Vibe to Steal With a Little Red Dress!

Shraddha's recent lot of pictures from Femina photoshoot redefine the term sensuous for us. The actress is oozing hotness in all her clicks and don't blame us if you are drooling over them already. Not to forget those stunning clicks are clicked by her rumoured beau, Rohan Shrestha and this is not the first time when the actress has posed for her photographer beau. Though the cover is slightly typical and the editors could have explored it more, we are thrilled and captivated to see the rest of the pictures. Shraddha Kapoor Gives You the Perfect Outfit you Need for attending the Brunch Date with Your Friends (View Pics).

Check Out the Magazine Cover and Inside Pictures

Shraddha's clearly the most sought after girl currently and the reasons are valid enough. While her insanely hot pictures have already made our day, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know by tweeting your thoughts to @latestly.