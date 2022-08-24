Orange is the new black, isn't it? No, we aren't talking about the Netflix series but rather an emotion that makes us pick orange almost instantly. Its popularity is growing as much as the black in recent times and that would explain why so many celebs are opting for it for their social appearances and personal wardrobe. From Malaika Arora, and Shraddha Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebs are obsessing over this hue and it's time we start exploring it further. Tamannaah Bhatia's Chic Wardrobe Deserves Your Attention Right Away (View Pics).

Recently we had Malaika Arora throwing a bash for her industry friends in Mumbai. While the internet was flooded with pictures from the party, it was Malaika who stunned us with her bright orange outfit for the night. While this was in the east, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too seem to have a newfound obsession for this shade as we spotted her on a dinner date with Nick Jonas. The Desi Girl wore a chic orange co-ord set that instantly made us fall in love with her. To elaborate on other beauties who have recently adorned this shade, let's have a look at their pictures below. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Nayanthara, Whose Red Bridal Look Will You Like to Imitate?

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Tamannaah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PriyankaChopraCloset fanpage (@priyankacloset)

So, whose orange avatar did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

