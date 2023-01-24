Orange will never be the new black! Yes, they may replace it momentarily but the impact that black has on our wardrobe can never be matched. It's a safe colour for so many folks out there and wearing it, is a feeling that cannot be described. In fact, the obsession for this shade is not just restricted to commoners like us but extends towards celebrities as well. Recently, we had a bunch of B-towners stepping out with their hot black looks that instantly grabbed our attention. 5 Times Priyanka Chopra & Other Bollywood Beauties Who Aced Their Winged Eyeliner!

From Suhana Khan who attended an event in Dubai to Ranveer Singh who was a guest at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony, celebs stepped out wearing classic black attires and looked like million dollars. To further elaborate on recent and our favourite looks in black, we have curated a list of some sort for our readers. So, go ahead and feast your eyes on these most charming looks - all in black! Deepika Padukone's Saree from Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana Ceremony Can Be Yours for This Whopping Amount!

Deepika Padukone in Adidas

Ranveer Singh in Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Alaya F in Label Ankita Jain

Gauri Khan in Rafik Zaki

Suhana Khan in Antonia Bronze x Nikita Karizma

Shraddha Kapoor in Self Portrait

Janhvi Kapoor in House of CB

So, whose black outfit did you like the most?

