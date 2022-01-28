Shruti Haasan is one of the popular actors and singers, widely known for her works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi language films. But apart from her brilliant works in the world of cinema, she has been talk of the town for her glamorous approach to fashion. If you scroll through her social media profile, one will come across some of her best ensembles over the years. Many even applauded her gothic fashion. Be it ethnic or modern outfit, Shruti has proved that her fashion game is always on point. Shruti Haasan Is Bold, Beautiful and Badass As She Turns Cover Girl for a Magazine (View Pics).
Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, celebrates her 36th birthday today. The beauty has made heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices. Be it for casual outing or wedding or red carpet events, the beauty has made heads turn with her style statements. Let’s take a look at some of her best fashion moments and how she left everyone stunned.
Classy
Slaying It
Beauty
The Velvet Top And Animal Printed Skirt
Queen
Floral Drama
Going Gothic
Masked Up
A Glitzy Affair
Sari Not Sorry
Shruti Haasan has proved that she can pull off any look effortlessly. Whether it is keeping regal or sexy, she has rocked every look and fashionistas are mighty impressed. We wish the gorgeous a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!
