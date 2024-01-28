Salaar actress Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday on January 28. She is a fashion icon who has always been bold with her fashion choices. Known for her impeccable sense of style, the actress has never stopped experimenting with different styles and trends. One of the styles that Shruti is particularly fond of is goth fashion. Her love for all things dark and edgy is reflected in her fashion choices. Shruti Haasan Denies Marriage Rumours After Orry Mentions Being Good Friends With Her 'Husband' During His AMA Sesh (View Posts).

Shruti's goth-inspired outfits are always a sight to behold. She has a way of incorporating gothic elements into her outfits in a subtle yet impactful way. Whether it's a leather jacket, studded boots, or statement jewellery, Shruti knows how to add a touch of goth to her look without going overboard. What's impressive about Shruti's fashion sense is that she's not afraid to take risks. She can uniquely mix and match different styles and create something truly original. She can effortlessly transition from a bohemian-inspired look to a goth-inspired one, proving that she's not one to be boxed into a particular style. Let's check out a few of her best attempts, shall we? Chennai Story: Shruti Haasan to Headline BAFTA Winner Philip John's Directorial!

Looking Pretty in a Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Sizzling and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Glamorous AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Unconventional

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Goth Princess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

All Things Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Beauty in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Happy Birthday, Shruti Haasan!

