Shweta Tripathi Sharma! While her breakthrough film, Masaan (2015) was critically acclaimed, a slew of web-series like The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek rendered her recognition. Shweta has films like Haraamkhor and Gone Kesh among others to her credit. A graduate in Fashion Communication, Shweta has traversed a long way to being an exceptional actor. As such, this also explains her keen eye for a detailed, contemporary and conversant sense of style play. With fashion stylists Pooja Sethi and Bornali Caldeira curating her conscious fashion vibe, we love how Shweta keeps it relevant and realistic. She gives the homegrown labels a worthy spin with a rare sense of simplicity but ups the stakes with a dash of beauty, whether it's winged eyes or cut-crease eyebrows. Just like her choice of roles refuses to fit into a mould, diversifying and experimenting, Shweta employs the same sentiment to her fashion arsenal. A fiercely feminine saree vibe will be followed with a heady printed pantsuit or a laid-back relaxed chic one, as the mood may demand. Furthermore, her cropped hair styled impeccably into textured waves lending a chic vibe to all of her styles.

Shweta Tripathi turns a year older today. We deep-dived into her Instagram profile to collate a brief fashion capsule. Here's a closer look. EXCLUSIVE! Shweta Tripathi: 'Mirzapur Season 2 Is the Most Challenging Role I've Played, Had Nightmares Shooting for It'.

For Rebecca Dewan's segment at The Wedding Junction Show, Shweta ringed in her presence wearing the designer's creation - a box pleated high waist pants with an embellished bralette and sheer jacket. Textured hair, bold pink lips, defined eyes completed her look.

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Amazon Prime Video's celebration earlier this year, Shweta took to an Aarti Vijay Gupta printed saree with a coat, pink-lined eyes and a braided hairdo.

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shweta draped a Peeli Dori saree- a kesar gulab pure silk organza with hand-embroidered flowers with earrings, subtle makeup and a low bun. Cheater: Shweta Tripathi to Play the Role of a Girl Suffering from Bed-Wetting Issue?

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 saw Shweta take on a multi-hued quirky draped jumpsuit from label Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika. A gold bag belt, bold glam and textured waves completed her look.

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The opening ceremony of MAMI 2019 saw Shweta take on an emerald shirt with a printed safari suit by Subculture. Textured waves and glowy glam completed her look.

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the premiere of her film Cargo at MAMI 2019, Shweta flaunted a Pink Porcupines rose gold foiled parka dress with pointy toes, textured hair and glowy glam. She was styled by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley.

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The premiere of Mirzapur saw Shweta team a Peeli Dori yellow ruffled saree with a printed blouse, nosepin, wavy low bun and subtle glam. The Gone Game: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi to Star in a Thriller Series Shot in Lockdown.

Shweta Tripathi Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not hankering behind trends but charting her own roadmap to success and style, Shweta Tripathi is a girl in the making! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).