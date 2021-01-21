Samantha Akkineni's busy with her promotions of The Family Man season 2. The sequel to Manoj Bajpayee's web series by Raj & DK will present Samantha as an antagonist and her look is apparently mind-boggling in the series. While the actress is hella excited to venture into the digital space with this new show, she's making us join her excitement by stepping out in some marvellous designs. Samantha's fashion shenanigans for her round of virtual interviews have all been terrific, leaving a few. Samantha Akkineni's Style File for Jaanu Promotions was a Perfect Example of Why Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication (View Pics).

From chic denim dress to matching separates, the Super Deluxe actress has aced it all. With the help of her brilliant team of stylists, she has managed to nail some of the most complicated looks. Samantha's new outing sees her decked up in a sunny yellow co-ord set from the house of Three. With polka dot shirt and matching pants to go with, Samantha shone like solid gold. She paired her look with gold earrings and chunky finger rings to go with. Samantha Akkineni Goes Kareena Kapoor Khan Way, Gets her Movie, Jaanu's Name Printed on a Saree (View Pics).

Samantha Akkineni for The Family Man Season 2 Promotions

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, she prefered nude lips, highlighted cheeks and simple eyes makeup. With her hair tied in a classic bun, she was able to exude all the hot and happening vibes. We are certainly impressed with her choice of outfit for the day and think she nailed it to the hilt.

What are your thoughts about this? Write them to us on Twitter @latestly. We are waiting!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).