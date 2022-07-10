Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara is a July baby. The Colombian actress who's known for her smokin' hot looks and that desirable tall and lean frame continues to be eye candy for so many men out there. A happily married actress, whose husband, Joe Manganiello, is a heartthrob in himself, was once the highest-paid American TV actress. But that's not what we are going to discuss today. This article will be completely dedicated to her red carpet appearances which we have personally bookmarked over the years. Griselda: Sofia Vergara to Star in a Netflix Limited Series About Notorious Drug Trafficker Griselda Blanco.

Sofía Vergara needs no special or extra efforts to look hot. She's a sultry diva in herself! Sofia's red carpet avatars are divine and she looks nothing less than a goddess on the red carpet. With her thigh-high slits and daring necklines, she manages to become an instant attraction and attracts eyeballs from all over. Now for someone who has always adored this beauty, worshipping her comes naturally to us. From heavily embellished gowns to monochrome wonders, Vergara manages to dish out some much-needed lessons on how to nail any outfit the right way. To celebrate Sofia and her birthday, we pick and name seven of her best red carpet avatars to date! Join us as we go on a Vergara fest! Sofia Vergara Tops 2020 Forbes List of Highest-Paid Actresses; Angelina Jolie Comes In Second.

That Figure Though!

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Goddess

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ms Hot in Green!

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Piping Hot

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonderful in White

Sofia Vergara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Sofía Vergara!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).