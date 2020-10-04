Her quaint vibes, a striking persona that's accentuated by a beautiful, well-read mind is why we love Soha Ali Khan the most. A former investment banker, Soha with her repertoire of meaningful roles and a rich lineage to boot. But unassuming and modest as she comes across to be, her strong sense of self is aptly complimented by an equally and sartorially strong fashion game. While her carefully curated styles with fashion stylist Kareen Parwani are lucid and feature ethnic, neo ethnic, contemporary and occasionally experimental styles, we believe her humble shoutout to homegrown ethnic labels is underrated. As she turns a year older today, we briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning ethnic style moments.

Soha's engaging style play can be described as non-fussy and minimal chic with an accompanying subtle beauty game and easy hairstyles. Soha Ali Khan Enjoys a Happy Sunday Stroll With Kunal Kemmu, Daughter Inaaya and their Pet.

Soha flaunted a rose pink lehenga from label A&R by Rhea Kapoor for Diwali 2019 festivities. Jewellery by Tyaani, wavy hair and a subtle glowy glam completed her look.

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet another ethnic style for Diwali 2019 festivities saw Soha in a Raw Mango ensemble with juttis by Coral Haze, jewellery by Amrapali, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For a wedding, Soha picked up a Devnaagri lehenga with jewellery by Anmol, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soha took to a bright red hued ensemble by Myoho with chunky jewellery by Sangeeta Boochra, wavy hair and bold red lips.

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A subtle green ensemble by Sahil Kochar was paired up with jewellery by Anaqa, strappy heels, subtle makeup and wavy hair.

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding celebrations saw Soha flaunt a multi-hued Shehlaa Khan lehenga with jewellery by Satyani. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Going festive yet summery in a House of Pataudi red-pink ensemble with juttis, earrings, minimal makeup and a fuss-free hairdo. Soha Ali Khan Channelling That Sugar and Spice, Everything Nice Powerpuff Is Always a Vibe!

Soha Ali Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Effortlessly chic always, Soha Ali Khan delights! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).