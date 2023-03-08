While polka dots or floral print dresses are common in everyone's wardrobe, we are obsessed with striped ones. And what's more beautiful? These dresses look equally fab as formal or informal wear. Wear it for your office parties or simply while enjoying a brunch date, striped dresses will never make you look out of any place. This is probably the reason why our Bollywood beauties are equally obsessed with this print. From Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, every B-town lady has at least one such striped dress hanging in her wardrobe. Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties in Yellow Pantsuits!

You may wonder if red and white as a combination (candy stripe) is more popular when wearing stripe outfits. But hey, the classic combination of black and white looks equally delightful. And if Shilpa Shetty Kundra is to believe then colourful stripes look even more eye-popping! With summer fast approaching, it's time you revamp your wardrobe and put all the earthy colour outfits in a suitcase and let all the bright shades come back into the spotlight. To help you further, we have curated a list of some of the best-striped dresses that you can seek inspiration from. So without wasting any more time, let's get started. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's Midi Dresses That You Can Wear in Summers!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose striped outfit did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).