Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash was held at his residence on the night of November 5. And as expected, the who's who of B-town arrived looking their fashionable best. From popular celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani to debutantes like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and the entire Archies gang, all the B-towners were seen in attendance. While we adored some of their ethnic avatars, others were sort of snoozefest. Of course, the glam element was present in all but the 'x' factor was missing in a few. Parineeti Chopra Decks Up in Orange Suit to Celebrate Her 'Pehli Diwali' After Marriage with Hubby Raghav Chadha (View Pic).

In our list of best-dressed celebs from Manish's Diwali bash, we would like to place names like Disha Patani who looked ridiculously hot in her chocolate-coloured saree, Ananya Panday in her yellow lehenga choli, Janhvi Kapoor who couldn't stop glittering with a few other names. The night was a glamorous affair but we missed a few of our favourite names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. To check out our entire list of best-dressed celebs, we have compiled all their pictures in this article together. So, without taking any more time, let's have a look at them, shall we? Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season.

Sharvari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOLLYWOOD TIMES™🔵 (@bollywood.times)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Diana Penty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Alaya F

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fatima Sana Shaikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

So, whose attire did you like the most? Drop your answers on X @Latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).