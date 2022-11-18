Sonam Kapoor recently made headlines when she welcomed her first child, a baby boy Vaayu with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam's maternity style file was on point as expected and we loved the way she amped it up a little. She was wild and bold and that differentiated her from her contemporaries. And while Sonam was always known for being a fashionista, did we ever discuss her obsession with chokers? Sonam Kapoor Birthday: She's a Fashion Connoisseur With a Penchant for Timeless Fashion.

One look at Sonam's previous appearances and you are convinced that she has a thing for chokers. The Veere Di Wedding beauty loves the piece of jewellery around her neck and has a penchant for these stunning pieces. From picking one for her appearance at Cannes to other formal outings, you will often find her wearing these statement chokers that are hard to find and so damn pricey. Don't believe us? Check out some of her pretty pictures below. Fashion Faceoff: Himanshi Khurana or Sonam Kapoor, Who Nailed this Red Masaba Gupta Dress More?

Oh-so-Stunning

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adding a Dash of Charm!

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Traditional

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One from Her Cannes Diary

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Forever Favourite

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Going Traditional, She Never Forgets Her Chokers

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Didn't We Say She's Obsessed?

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Sonam Kapoor's chokers did you like the most? We loved all of 'em!

